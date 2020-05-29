Rig count continues slide as oil prices steadily climb

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down 14 this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 148 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 452 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down 17 from last week at 301 rigs. A year ago, 984 rigs were active. The count shows that 222 rigs sought oil, down 15 from the previous week, and 77 explored for natural gas, down two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2020 at 301.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $32.00 per barrel, up $2.25 from last Thursday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $35.49 per barrel, up $2.24 from the previous week.