Basin rig count drops as oil prices rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down nine this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 405 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 486 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down eight from last week at 805 rigs. A year ago, 1083 rigs were active. The count shows that 677 rigs sought oil, down eight from the previous week, and 125 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $58.25 per barrel, up $1.50 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $61.72 per barrel, up $1.28 from the previous week.