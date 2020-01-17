Basin, U.S. rig count climbs

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up six this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 403 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 481 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up 15 from last week at 796 rigs. A year ago, 1050 rigs were active. The count shows that 673 rigs sought oil, up 14 from the previous week, and 120 explored for natural gas, up one from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $55.00 per barrel, down 50 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $58.54 per barrel, down 50 cents from the previous week.