Basin rig count up two as oil prices fall

Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 2:30 pm

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 405 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 484 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down two from last week at 794 rigs. A year ago, 1059 rigs were active. The count shows that 676 rigs sought oil, up three from the previous week, and 115 explored for natural gas, down five from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $50.75 per barrel, down $4.25 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $54.19 per barrel, down $4.35 from the previous week.

DAILY OIL PRICE: January 24

  • Crude Oil: 54.19 (-1.40).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  58.9881.
  • Natural Gas: 1.893   (-0.033).
  • Gasoline: 1.5152   (-0.0450).
  • Spreads: March/April   (-.01)   April/May   (+.08).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 50.75   (-1.50)
