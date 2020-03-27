Basin, U.S. rig counts fall

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down 23 this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 382 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 454 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down 44 from last week at 728 rigs. A year ago, 1006 rigs were active. The count shows that 624 rigs sought oil, down 40 from the previous week, and 102 explored for natural gas, down four from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $18.00 per barrel, down $1.00 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $21.51 per barrel, down $1.02 from the previous week.