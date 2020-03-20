  • March 20, 2020

U.S., Basin rig count drops as oil prices continue slide

Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 2:30 pm

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down 13 this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 405 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 459 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down 20 from last week at 772 rigs. A year ago, 1026 rigs were active. The count shows that 664 rigs sought oil, down 19 from the previous week, and 106 explored for natural gas, down one from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $19.00 per barrel, down $9.25 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $22.53 per barrel, down $9.20 from the previous week.

