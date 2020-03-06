Basin rig count up four as oil prices continue downward tend

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up four this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 415 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 465 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up three from last week at 793 rigs. A year ago, 1027 rigs were active. The count shows that 682 rigs sought oil, up four from the previous week, and 109 explored for natural gas, down one from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $37.75 per barrel, down $3.50 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $41.28 per barrel, down $3.48 from the previous week.