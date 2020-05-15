Rig count falls to record low for second week as oil prices rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down 23 this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 175 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 454 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down 35 from last week at 339 rigs. A year ago, 987 rigs were active. The count shows that 258 rigs sought oil, down 34 from the previous week, and 79 explored for natural gas, down two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2020 at 339.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $26.00 per barrel, up $4.75 from last Thursday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $29.43 per barrel, up $4.69 from the previous week.