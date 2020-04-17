Rig count, oil prices continue to drop

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down 33 this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 283 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 463 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down 73 from last week at 529 rigs. A year ago, 1012 rigs were active. The count shows that 438 rigs sought oil, down 66 from the previous week, and 89 explored for natural gas, down seven from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $14.75 per barrel, down $4.50 from last Thursday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $18.27 per barrel, down $4.49 from the previous week.