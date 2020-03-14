  • March 14, 2020

Basin rig count up three as oil prices continue to fall

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up three this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 418 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 464 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down one from last week at 792 rigs. A year ago, 1026 rigs were active. The count shows that 683 rigs sought oil, up one from the previous week, and 107 explored for natural gas, down two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $28.25 per barrel, down $9.50 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $31.73 per barrel, down $9.55 from the previous week.

DAILY OIL PRICE: March 13

  • Crude Oil: 31.73   (+0.23).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  38.6913.
  • Natural Gas: 1.869   (+0.028).
  • Gasoline: 0.8992   (+0.0017).
  • Spreads: April/May   (-.38)   May/June   (-.48).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 28.25   (+0.25).
