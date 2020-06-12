Basin rig count down four as oil prices dip

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down four this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 137 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 441 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down five from last week at 279 rigs. A year ago, 969 rigs were active. The count shows that 199 rigs sought oil, down seven from the previous week, and 78 explored for natural gas, up two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in June of 2020 at 279.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $36.00 per barrel, down $3.25 from last Thursday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $36.26 per barrel, down $3.29 from the previous week.