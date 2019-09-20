U.S. rig count falls as oil prices soar

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down by two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 417 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 488 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down 18 from last week at 868 rigs. A year ago, 1053 rigs were active. The count shows that 719 rigs sought oil, down 14 from the previous week, and 148 explored for natural gas, down five from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $54.50 per barrel, up $3.25 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $58.09 per barrel, up $3.24 from the previous week.