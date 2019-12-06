Basin rig count down five as oil prices climb

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down five this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 400 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 489 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down three from last week at 799 rigs. A year ago, 1075 rigs were active. The count shows that 663 rigs sought oil, down five from the previous week, and 133 explored for natural gas, up two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $55.75 per barrel, up $4.00 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $59.20 per barrel, up $4.03 from the previous week.