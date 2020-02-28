Basin rig count up two as oil prices plummet

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 411 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 466 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down one from last week at 790 rigs. A year ago, 1038 rigs were active. The count shows that 678 rigs sought oil, down one from the previous week, and 110 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $41.25 per barrel, down $8.50 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $44.76 per barrel, down $8.62 from the previous week.