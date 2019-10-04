Basin rig count up one as oil prices continue to slide

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up by one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 415 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 485 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down five from last week at 855 rigs. A year ago, 1052 rigs were active. The count shows that 710 rigs sought oil, down three from the previous week, and 144 explored for natural gas, down two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $49.25 per barrel, down $3.25 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $52.81 per barrel, down $3.10 from the previous week.