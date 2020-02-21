  • February 21, 2020

Rig count holds as oil prices continue to rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 409 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 473 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up one from last week at 791 rigs. A year ago, 1047 rigs were active. The count shows that 679 rigs sought oil, up one from the previous week, and 110 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $49.75 per barrel, up $1.25 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $53.38 per barrel, up $1.33 from the previous week.

DAILY OIL PRICE: February 21

Note: The March Contract has expired, and the April Contract is now prompt. Today, the April Contract price decreased by -$0.50.

Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$0.40.

  • Crude Oil: 53.38 (-0.40).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  51.5243.
  • Natural Gas: 1.905   (-0.015).
  • Gasoline: 1.6506   (-0.0191).
  • Spreads: April/May   (-.12)   May/June   (-.04).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 49.75   (-0.50).
