Basin rig count down three as oil prices hold

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down by three this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 405 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 493 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down three from last week at 803 rigs. A year ago, 1079 rigs were active. The count shows that 671 rigs sought oil, down three from the previous week, and 129 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $54.25 per barrel, the same as last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $57.77 per barrel, up 5 cents from the previous week.