Rig count steadies as oil prices slip

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down onw this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 131 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 441 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down one from last week at 265 rigs. A year ago, 967 rigs were active. The count shows that 188 rigs sought oil, down one from the previous week, and 75 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in June of 2020 at 265.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $35.00 per barrel, down $1.25 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $38.49 per barrel, down $1.26 from the previous week.