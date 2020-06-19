Rig count continues decline as prices rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down five this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 132 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 439 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down 13 from last week at 266 rigs. A year ago, 969 rigs were active. The count shows that 189 rigs sought oil, down ten from the previous week, and 75 explored for natural gas, down three from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in June of 2020 at 266.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $36.25 per barrel, up $3.50 from last Thursday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $39.75 per barrel, up $3.49 from the previous week.