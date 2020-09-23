  • September 23, 2020

DAILY OIL PRICE: September 23

DAILY OIL PRICE: September 23

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:00 pm

Note: The October Contract has expired, and the November Contract is now prompt. Today, the November Contract price increased by $0.13.

Prompt month to prompt month increased by $0.33.
  • Crude Oil: 39.93   (+0.13).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  39.4635.
  • Natural Gas: 2.125   (+0.291).
  • Gasoline: 1.1813   (+0.0170).
  • Spreads: November/December   (-0.29)   December/January   (-0.31).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 36.50   (+0.50).
