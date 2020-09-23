DAILY OIL PRICE: September 23

Note: The October Contract has expired, and the November Contract is now prompt. Today, the November Contract price increased by $0.13.
Prompt month to prompt month increased by $0.33.
- Crude Oil: 39.93 (+0.13).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 39.4635.
- Natural Gas: 2.125 (+0.291).
- Gasoline: 1.1813 (+0.0170).
- Spreads: November/December (-0.29) December/January (-0.31).
- Plains WTI Posting: 36.50 (+0.50).
