DAILY OIL PRICE: March 23

Note: The April Contract has expired, and the May Contract is now prompt. Today, the May Contract price decreased by -$3.80.
Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$3.79.
- Crude Oil: 57.76 (-3.80).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 63.4122.
- Natural Gas: 2.508 (-0.074).
- Gasoline: 1.8964 (-0.0634).
- Spreads: May/June (-0.02) June/July (+0.14).
- Plains WTI Posting: 54.24 (-3.79).
