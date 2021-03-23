  • March 23, 2021

DAILY OIL PRICE: March 23

DAILY OIL PRICE: March 23

Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 2:00 pm

Odessa American

Note: The April Contract has expired, and the May Contract is now prompt. Today, the May Contract price decreased by -$3.80.

Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$3.79.
  • Crude Oil: 57.76   (-3.80).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  63.4122.
  • Natural Gas: 2.508   (-0.074).
  • Gasoline: 1.8964   (-0.0634).
  • Spreads: May/June   (-0.02)   June/July   (+0.14).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 54.24   (-3.79).
