DAILY OIL PRICE: July 22

Note: The August Contract has expired, and the September Contract is now prompt. Today, the September Contract price decreased by -$0.02.
Prompt month to prompt month decreased by $0.06.
- Crude Oil: 41.90 (-0.02).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 40.6645.
- Natural Gas: 1.681 (+0.006).
- Gasoline: 1.2828 (+0.0031).
- Spreads: September/October (-0.14) October/November (-0.13).
- Plains WTI Posting: 38.50 (0.00).
â€‹Follow Odessa American on twitterÂ @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa AmericanÂ or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.