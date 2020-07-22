  • July 22, 2020

DAILY OIL PRICE: July 22 - Odessa American: Oil Price

DAILY OIL PRICE: July 22

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:00 pm

DAILY OIL PRICE: July 22 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Note: The August Contract has expired, and the September Contract is now prompt. Today, the September Contract price decreased by -$0.02.

Prompt month to prompt month decreased by $0.06.
  • Crude Oil: 41.90   (-0.02).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  40.6645.
  • Natural Gas: 1.681   (+0.006).
  • Gasoline: 1.2828   (+0.0031).
  • Spreads: September/October   (-0.14)   October/November   (-0.13).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 38.50   (0.00).
Plains All American logo.jpg

â€‹Follow Odessa American on twitterÂ @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa AmericanÂ or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:00 pm. | Tags: , ,

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]