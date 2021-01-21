DAILY OIL PRICE: January 21

Note: The February Contract has expired, and the March Contract is now prompt. Today, the March Contract price decreased by -$0.18.
Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$0.11.
- Crude Oil: 53.13 (-0.18).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 51.5248.
- Natural Gas: 2.491 (-0.048).
- Gasoline: 1.5479 (+0.0040).
- Spreads: March/April (+0.08) April/May (+0.18).
- Plains WTI Posting: 49.61 (-0.11).
