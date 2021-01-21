DAILY OIL PRICE: January 21

  • January 21, 2021

Posted: Thursday, January 21, 2021 2:00 pm

Note: The February Contract has expired, and the March Contract is now prompt. Today, the March Contract price decreased by -$0.18.

Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$0.11.
  • Crude Oil: 53.13   (-0.18).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  51.5248.
  • Natural Gas: 2.491   (-0.048).
  • Gasoline: 1.5479   (+0.0040).
  • Spreads: March/April   (+0.08)   April/May   (+0.18).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 49.61   (-0.11).
Plains All American logo.jpg

