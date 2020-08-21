  • August 21, 2020

DAILY OIL PRICE: August 21

Friday, August 21, 2020

Note: The September Contract has expired, and the October Contract is now prompt. Today, the October Contract price decreased by -$0.48.

Prompt month to prompt month decreased by $0.24.
  • Crude Oil: 42.34   (-0.48).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  41.9065.
  • Natural Gas: 2.448   (+0.096).
  • Gasoline: 1.2841   (-0.0124).
  • Spreads: October/November   (-0.28)   November/December   (-0.31).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 38.75   (-0.50).
