DAILY OIL PRICE: August 21

Note: The September Contract has expired, and the October Contract is now prompt. Today, the October Contract price decreased by -$0.48.
Prompt month to prompt month decreased by $0.24.
- Crude Oil: 42.34 (-0.48).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 41.9065.
- Natural Gas: 2.448 (+0.096).
- Gasoline: 1.2841 (-0.0124).
- Spreads: October/November (-0.28) November/December (-0.31).
- Plains WTI Posting: 38.75 (-0.50).
