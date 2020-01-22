  • January 22, 2020

DAILY OIL PRICE: January 22

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:00 pm

Note: The February Contract has expired, and the March Contract is now prompt. Today, the March Contract price decreased by -$1.64.

Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$1.60.
  • Crude Oil: 56.74 (-1.64).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  59.7968.
  • Natural Gas: 1.905   (+0.010).
  • Gasoline: 1.5796   (-0.0569).
  • Spreads: March/April   (-.02)   April/May   (+.10).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 53.25   (-1.50)
