DAILY OIL PRICE: January 22

Note: The February Contract has expired, and the March Contract is now prompt. Today, the March Contract price decreased by -$1.64.
Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$1.60.
- Crude Oil: 56.74 (-1.64).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 59.7968.
- Natural Gas: 1.905 (+0.010).
- Gasoline: 1.5796 (-0.0569).
- Spreads: March/April (-.02) April/May (+.10).
- Plains WTI Posting: 53.25 (-1.50)
