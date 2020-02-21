  • February 21, 2020

DAILY OIL PRICE: February 21 - Odessa American: Oil Price

DAILY OIL PRICE: February 21

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 2:00 pm

DAILY OIL PRICE: February 21 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Note: The March Contract has expired, and the April Contract is now prompt. Today, the April Contract price decreased by -$0.50.

Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$0.40.
  • Crude Oil: 53.38 (-0.40).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  51.5243.
  • Natural Gas: 1.905   (-0.015).
  • Gasoline: 1.6506   (-0.0191).
  • Spreads: April/May   (-.12)   May/June   (-.04).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 49.75   (-0.50).
Plains All American logo.jpg

â€‹Follow Odessa American on twitterÂ @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa AmericanÂ or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.

Posted in on Friday, February 21, 2020 2:00 pm. | Tags: , ,

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]