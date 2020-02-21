DAILY OIL PRICE: February 21

Note: The March Contract has expired, and the April Contract is now prompt. Today, the April Contract price decreased by -$0.50.
Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$0.40.
- Crude Oil: 53.38 (-0.40).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 51.5243.
- Natural Gas: 1.905 (-0.015).
- Gasoline: 1.6506 (-0.0191).
- Spreads: April/May (-.12) May/June (-.04).
- Plains WTI Posting: 49.75 (-0.50).
