  • August 21, 2019

DAILY OIL PRICE: August 21 - Odessa American: Oil Price

DAILY OIL PRICE: August 21

Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 2:00 pm

Note: The September Contract has expired, and the October Contract is now prompt. Today, the October Contract price decreased by -$0.45.

Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$0.66.
  • Crude Oil: 55.68 (-0.45).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  54.8071.
  • Natural Gas: 2.170   (-0.048).
  • Gasoline: 1.6938   (+0.0127).
  • Spreads: October/November   (+.19)   November/December   (+.31).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 52.25   (-0.50)
Plains All American logo.jpg

