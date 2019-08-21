DAILY OIL PRICE: August 21

Note: The September Contract has expired, and the October Contract is now prompt. Today, the October Contract price decreased by -$0.45.
Prompt month to prompt month decreased by -$0.66.
- Crude Oil: 55.68 (-0.45).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 54.8071.
- Natural Gas: 2.170 (-0.048).
- Gasoline: 1.6938 (+0.0127).
- Spreads: October/November (+.19) November/December (+.31).
- Plains WTI Posting: 52.25 (-0.50)
