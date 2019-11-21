DAILY OIL PRICE: November 21

Note: The December Contract has expired, and the January Contract is now prompt. Today, the January Contract price increased by $1.57.
Prompt month to prompt month increased by $1.47.
- Crude Oil: 58.58 (+1.57).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 56.9643.
- Natural Gas: 2.567 (+0.008).
- Gasoline: 1.7044 (+0.0481).
- Spreads: January/February (+.17) February/March (+.39).
- Plains WTI Posting: 55.00 (+1.50)
