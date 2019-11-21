  • November 21, 2019

DAILY OIL PRICE: November 21

DAILY OIL PRICE: November 21

Posted: Thursday, November 21, 2019 2:00 pm

Note: The December Contract has expired, and the January Contract is now prompt. Today, the January Contract price increased by $1.57.

Prompt month to prompt month increased by $1.47.
  • Crude Oil: 58.58 (+1.57).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  56.9643.
  • Natural Gas: 2.567   (+0.008).
  • Gasoline: 1.7044   (+0.0481).
  • Spreads: January/February   (+.17)   February/March   (+.39).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 55.00   (+1.50)
