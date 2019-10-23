DAILY OIL PRICE: October 23

Note: The November Contract has expired, and the December Contract is now prompt. Today, the December Contract price increased by $1.49.
Prompt month to prompt month increased by $1.81.
- Crude Oil: 55.97 (+1.49).
- Nymex MTD AVG: 53.5317.
- Natural Gas: 2.282 (+0.010).
- Gasoline: 1.6519 (+0.0430).
- Spreads: December/January (-.02) January/February (-.02).
- Plains WTI Posting: 52.50 (+2.00)
â€‹Follow Odessa American on twitterÂ @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa AmericanÂ or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.