  • October 23, 2019

DAILY OIL PRICE: October 23

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 2:00 pm

Note: The November Contract has expired, and the December Contract is now prompt. Today, the December Contract price increased by $1.49.

Prompt month to prompt month increased by $1.81.
  • Crude Oil: 55.97 (+1.49).
  • Nymex MTD AVG:  53.5317.
  • Natural Gas: 2.282   (+0.010).
  • Gasoline: 1.6519   (+0.0430).
  • Spreads: December/January   (-.02)   January/February   (-.02).
  • Plains WTI Posting: 52.50   (+2.00)
