ELAM: Volatility rocks markets and stocks

The markets continue at high levels buoyed by tech stocks trading valuations typical of past market peaks. I doubt markets will move much between now and the election. Stay cautious.

Last Week’s Column Ending

The first and third sentences were spot-on correct. The second sentence, not so much.

Indeed, this past week saw the most volatility since June. The Dow Industrials dropped about 1,600 points with intraday swings of as much as 900 points. The valuation levels of the FANG stocks took the markets near 29,000. Now the selling in that arena magnifies volatility on the downside.

Crude oil had been steady for a few months around $40. Thursday’s close was $36.17, down about 10% in a week. Europe is shutting down again on increased virus cases. Demand for energy is seen weak with less travel. Prices began the year at $60 and actually went negative in April. The rebound to $40 has ended. Now the daily close is under the 20-day Moving Average at $37.69, a negative development.

As noted last week, Exxon has promised to maintain its dividend now yielding 10%. To achieve that, some 15% of global employees will be cut including 1,900 in the United States. Shell and BP cut their dividends. Shell cut from just over 45 cents to just over 15 cents deciding to raise a smidge at their last meeting.

Biden promises to eliminate fracking on Federal Land. There are no Federal leases in Texas but quite a few in New Mexico. However, hoping that will help Texas is over optimistic. Democrats are not voting for Biden who consistently says little to nothing about his real policy. Rather they are voting for Harris, Sanders, and AOC who will declare war on anything oil related and any business earning a profit. The hunt and production of crude oil will suffer a thousand paper cuts under a Biden Administration. Remember Obama’s EPA crusader who promised to crucify those in the oil and gas business? Like Freddy Krueger on Halloween, he will be back.

Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group, was the one pollster who got it right in 2016, about the election that is. He points to social desirability bias as the reason for incorrect polling. He suspect people do not correctly respond to cold telephone calls fearing their answer ends up on Facebook or Twitter. Simply put it is like asking, Do you watch the Jerry Springer show? Few will admit it but the cable TV outlet results show otherwise. Trump continues to draw large crowds as the media covers for Biden gaffes and Hunter’s indiscretions.