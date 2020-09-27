ELAM: Uncertainty abounds

Sustained prices over $50 per barrel would kick things off again.

A Biden administration would wreak havoc on our industry, way worse than OPEC. It would put us out of business. We could not survive a Green New Deal.

Industry comments to a Dallas FED survey of energy producers

The age of the electric cars is coming faster than most thought. Legislation is outpacing production and battery improvement.

This past week California announced it will phase out the internal combustion engine by 2035. Major European cities are doing the same, aiming for 2025. One can re-charge a gasoline-powered car with a five minute fill-up. The same is not true for an electric car. And there are way more gasoline stations than electric charging stations.

All of this though suggests that we may have seen peak oil demand. That is certainly the message the stock market is sending via energy valuation. XLE Energy ETF peaked June 8 at $45 but fell to $30 yesterday. The March low of $22 awaits. At $34.32 Exxon Mobil is closing in on its March low of $30. There are literally hundreds of thousands of retirees depending on energy share dividends. Most energy dividend payments are now in doubt.

A year ago the Permian Basin problem was the lack of pipelines to move product to the Gulf Coast refineries. Now there is more pipeline capacity than crude waiting to fill the lines. Look no further than the share price of Nustar, a major pipeline player. NS peaked in August at $16 but has lost 34% since then settling at $10.45 yesterday.

The news reports are that stocks finished up yesterday. That is hardly the whole story. The Dow Industrials recorded an intra-day swing of over 500 points, spending much of the day in the red. The percent of DJIA stocks in bullish patterns has fallen below 50% to 40%. The Tech Heavy darling NASD has done the same falling to 45%. This is the lack of breadth we have warned about the entire summer.

We speculated that most were not grasping the weakness in many sectors. The CEO of Southwest Airlines warns that its passenger load is 30% of what it was a year ago. That decrease echoes across the hotel industry i and on down to restaurants, taxis, and laundries.

Finally social mood could hardly be more polarized. Hillary urges Biden not to concede. Trump doubts the veracity of mail in ballots. Republicans will shortly replace a liberal Supreme Court Justice. And the Court will likely end up deciding the election results as in Year 2000. One or the other side will be dismayed.

Once again, we urge investing caution.