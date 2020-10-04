ELAM: The recovery slows

Stock futures fell Friday morning after President Donald Trump revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19, injecting further uncertainty into an environment roiled by the coronavirus and the upcoming election.

Yahoo Finance

Marathon Petroleum paid $35 B to acquire Andeavor in 2018. Andeavor had just spent millions changing its name from Tesoro. Now Marathon is laying off 12,000 employees amid flat demand for gasoline. This is a social mood testament to the compulsion to expand at market tops.

Other layoffs include Disney at 28,000 (9,000 full time), Royal Dutch Shell at 9,000, and Dow Chemical at 2,000. American Airlines will furlough 19,000 workers.

Royal Dutch has declined 59 percent year-to-date, compared to 22 percent for the FTSE 100 Index. Shell’s competitors BP Plc are down 54 percent this year, while Total has fallen by 42 percent.

The nation’s cinemas may not survive without help. Carnival has cancelled most of its cruises for the remainder of the year.

The news always attempts to link market action with some event regardless of causality. This column has warned of decreasing breadth in the stock market all summer. Patterns and what remains of positive mood likely topped this week. The NASD, DJIA and Transports all topped Sept. 2.

As for helping theaters and perhaps airlines, well for how long and in what manner? Or is this like trying to “rescue” VHS tape machines?

We have compared the fate of airlines, cruise, and theaters to the fate of the whaling industry in 1848-1858. The gold rush and discovery of oil in the ground ended whaling. In the last decade, the biggest U.S. airlines spent 96 percent of free cash flow buying back their own shares while raising every fee imaginable. With the reality of Zoom and Webex is anyone anxious to board again? And has multiple streaming options, new studios, and flat screen HD TV likely put theaters (and their $7 popcorn) permanently out of business?

A vicious bear market has engulfed the energy sector for some time. The sector fell 3.1 percent yesterday. As noted in this space, many shares already target the late March lows. Refiner Valero dropped 7 percent Thursday on narrowing margins and reduced fuel demand.

After the fall 1929 crash, stocks recovered 50 percent into the spring of 1930. Stocks then lost 90 percent of their value dropping from 390 to 42 over the next two years. Now most major indexes have 50 percent of their stocks in bullish position. Most indexes now look much like late September of 1929 and 1987.

And this morning the DJIA is down 400 points. We cannot know if this is a distant echo of history. But similarities abound. This is not a crash prediction, but the suggestion that the February to March 5 week swoon could happen again perhaps over a much longer time period. The memory of that just eight months ago has vanished.

In a striking social mood moment, Playboy, PLBY, is going public once again. Founded in 1953 as the post WW II bull market got underway, it became a lifestyle icon of the 1960s-70s. Now it is out of publishing, and returns as a lifestyle brand across numerous products. That may be a fitting testimony to a waning bull market from 1948–2020.