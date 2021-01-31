ELAM: The reality of climate change is job destruction

Nancy Pelosi and the media convinced some 80 million to vote against Donald Trump. Now they are finding out what they voted for.

Team Biden has halted all new oil and gas leasing in Federal Lands. This will have a huge impact on states to the west of Texas. Biden carried New Mexico with 4% of the vote. Oil and gas taxes provide a third of the New Mexico’s general fund revenue. That revenue supports schools, Medicaid, and public safety early estimates are for a hit of $400M this year and $500M next year. How will the state of 2.1M people make up the short fall?

Biden has appointed John Kerry as his Special Presidential Envoy for climate. Translation, Kerry is not accountable to any voter. Kerry owns numerous mansions, a 70+ foot yacht, and flies around the world in his own jet. Asked about energy workers who now face ‘an end to their livelihoods’ he replied “they can work to make solar panels.” Sure, just drive over to the store in Roswell displaying the Now Hiring Solar Workers sign. The combination of producing wells stimulation, pipelines, and refineries produces lots of well paid jobs. This is not the case for solar and wind. Honestly how many people do you know employed full time in solar and wind? Ironically the energy industry now complies with all sorts of complex regulations passed by the Jon Kerrys of politics, but that is not good enough.

It is interesting to see government and industry embarking on plans for which there is no technology. GM announces it will produce only zero emission vehicles by 2035. We lack they battery r technology, raw materials (cobalt and such), and electric power grid to support that. Can that change in 14 years? Will Valero become the next Xerox?

We promised an update on your new Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm and here it is.

While Michigan Governor, Granholm also granted $10 million to an electric car battery manufacturer, A123 Systems, in 2009 and lauded the company in a press conference, saying it would help “make Michigan the alternative energy capital of North America and the advanced battery capital of the world.”

A123 Systems, which also received a $249.12 million federal grant by the Obama administration, filed for bankruptcy in 2012. The company is still in operation today as a subsidiary of a Chinese firm, Wanxiang America.

Only 2.3 percent of the 434 projects funded by the Michigan Economic Growth Authority under Granholm’s watch were successful in meeting their projected job creation goals, according to the American energy Alliance.

Democrats claimed a border wall would not stop illegal immigration. Yet now they want just that around Washington, DC as Pelosi claims the “enemy is within.”

First you were deplorables, now you are the enemy.