ELAM: The Buffet Indicator kicks in

The tech heavy NASD Composite dropped nearly 5%, its biggest one day percentage decline since June 11 in a reversal of a rally that has taken the S & P to new highs.

WSJ

The Buffet Indicator is a ratio of the Wilshire 5000 stock index (all the stocks that matter on the NASD and NYSE) versus the Gross Domestic Product of the USA. One can view this on my weblog at professorelam.typepad.com. It broadcast a buy signal in 1982 around 4, the stocks were trading at less than half the GDP. It telegraphed highs at 1.4 in early 2000, 1.1 in Fall 2007, and this past week a new high around 1.8. Stocks are worth 80% more than the entire output of goods and services produced in the USA.

We then wrote here that the markets had peaked June 8. But a grand supercycle high pressed on. The NASD 100 tacked on another 3,000 points above that level and the DJIA and S & P pretty well recovered to the February highs.

This column spent the summer warning that the over weighting of the FANG (Facebook et al) stocks meant more and more narrow breadth even as the averages recorded new highs. Thursday Stuart Varney was interviewing an economist confidently predicting DJIA 32,000 by Christmas. In the next few minutes the DJIA dropped 800 points. I would remind readers of Richard Fisher’s (Yale Professor) prediction in Summer 1929 that stock prices had reached a permanently high plateau. He lost $8 to $10 million in the ensuing sell-off.

The reality is that only the US Markets have been making new highs. Emerging markets from India to Mexico shrank from 24% to 18.9 % last quarter. United Air is cutting 16,000 jobs. American Airlines is cutting 83,000 US flights for October, 55% less than a year ago. And such cuts have a reverse multiplier effect. This means fewer rent cars, hotel rooms, and restaurant meals, not to mention further decreases in taxi-cabs and such. And we had a let them eat cake moment this week with Nancy Pelosi defying her own ban on hair salons and then accusing the owner of setting her up.

The oilfield is shrinking before our eyes. Exxon Mobil’s plan to produce one million barrels a day in the Permian is toast. Schlumberger sold its fracking equipment thereby exiting the business. More bankruptcies continue as a result of amassing too much debt in the boom year of 2014. Refining margins world-wide drop from $7.50 per barrel to about $1.50. International oil shares are dropping a couple of bucks threatening to take out fragile support.

Meanwhile the experts suggest this is just a needed pullback in over-heated tech shares. I suspect it is an overdue high finally registering a grand super cycle top dating back to Summer 932 when the DJIA bottomed at 41.