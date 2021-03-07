ELAM: Temporary inflation?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that any inflation is temporary, no need for the FED to alter its low interest rate policy. The Dow Industrials dropped 600+ points and the ten-year Treasury yield surged over 1.5% in response. Crude oil prices surged over $2.

Associated Press

Ralph Nelson Elliot created his Elliott Wave Theory in the 1930s. It is a model of social behavior with a three steps one way, and two the other structure. The psychology of market moves plays out in this fashion.

Whatever the market, stock or crude oil prices or in this case interest rates, the move begins from, in this case, a 40 year low. Wave one is a surprise and the majority reject the notion that a trend change is underway. Wave Two pulls back from the new high. This allows the doubters to say, I told you so. Then Wave Three eliminates all doubt by charging to a new high. Wave Four usually alternates with Wave Two. If Two were strong, Four will likely be sideways. The final move is a Wave Five to a new high.

Chairman Powell is denying we are in a Wave One of higher interest rates. This morning crude oil has risen another $1.84. And the ten-year yield is 1.58%. Mortgage rates have pushed over 3%.

Fundamentally this is no surprise. The Democrats are on a spending spree that would make Lyndon Johnson blush. Little noticed is a Congressional Budget Office estimate. The CBO estimates the national debt will be 200% of GDP by 2050. I don’t put a lot of stock in 30-year predictions. But that prediction surely springs from the fact that for the first time since the end of WWII, total debt is 102% of GDP, right now.

The CBO estimate does not include the $1.9 Trillion bill likely to pass the Senate next week. And Team Biden plans to plow $9B into minority communities. This is an echo of Lyndon’s Model Cities Program. Model Cities spent lots of money hiring bureaucrats but never turned any city into a model.

The XLE Energy ETF is up $1.45. Goldman Sachs sees Brent Crude at $75 this year. Looks like that will occur sooner than most think. But don’t expect the price rises to be temporary.