ELAM: Significant market reversals at hand

Oil price fell more than 7% on Thursday, recording their biggest one day drop since September.

Selling U.S. Government bonds accelerated Thursday sending yields soaring again.

Wall street Journal Today

Several markets are at or near significant short term (less than a year) reversals. This presents an excellent low cost entry. Let’s take a look.

Bonds: The U.S. government spent $2 for every $1 it took in the last 12 months. In the last year, the 30-year yield has jumped from less than 1 percent to 2.4% percent. That is right at the 2000 week moving average. It is probably time for a correction here. The stage is set for bonds to rally in a corrective pattern beginning next week.

Energy: There were numerous articles this week that peak demand for gasoline has now passed, as noted crude oil fell 7 percent Thursday. As Jay Leno notes, the 1800s were powered by steam, the 1900s by gasoline and diesel, and the 2000s will be electric. Crude oil almost doubled since last November, $35 to $65. One can bet on lower oil prices via the ETF DUG.

NASD: One year ago stocks peaked in February and sold off into the end of March. The same has happened this year but without the dramatic 38 percent drop. The NASD Composite is tracing out an A B C corrective pattern. Wave B peaked at 13,600. Wave C will likely end under the previous low of 12,400 that could take several more days of trading.

Gold has dropped from $2,075 last August to $1,732. I expect it to continue to drop. Silver remains in a sideways pattern in the same time frame, no matter what William DeVane says about it on cable TV ads.

Social Mood is developing from positive to negative. Team Biden accused Putin of interfering in the U.S. elections and answered that yes he thought Putin was a murderer. Russia recalled its U.S. Ambassador. This is usually a prelude to cutting off diplomatic relations. Putin challenged Biden to a live debate Monday or Tuesday. The White House, of course, demurred. Biden is not good at offhand remarks and this is a great example.

Point here is that positive mood generates positive events, like buying stocks. After a 15,000 point rally in the DJIA, record call option volume, record new accounts opening by inexperienced traders, speculation in stocks with no earnings (just like the dot coms in Year 2000), speculation in SPACs which are shell companies with no business purpose, and an S & P price earning ratio of 36, stocks are well pricey.

Liquidity via Fed bond purchases, record margin debt, and the $1.69T spending bill will likely keep the party going at least into the seasonal top of May-June.