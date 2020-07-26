ELAM: Short term top

Last week we noted that there was an over supply of oil and nowhere to store it compounded by lack of demand via autos, cruise ships, and airliners. So we predicted oil would advance in price.

And it did a smidge, which is better than a decline. Last Friday WTIC traded under $41. This Thursday it closed at 41.07 but hit $42.50 earlier this week. The Energy ETF XLE has advanced from $34.256 mid month to $37.72.

There is plenty of natural gas as well. That priced bottomed under $1.55 in last June. It closed yesterday at $1.84, again better than a decline.

Bad news continues for energy services. The XES ETF had to undergo a reverse split the price got so low. Schlumberger and Halliburton both trade under $20. My proxy stock for Texas Energy Service is Patterson PTEN. It is trading for 27 percent of its book value, ouch. Worse Transocean RIG is trading for 11% of its book value. Clearly the market does not see a recovery there any time soon.

In our weblog (https://professorelam.typepad.com/markets/) we have noted the outsized performance of the NASD versus the SPX. The NASD is powered by the FANG group, Facebook, Apple, etc. In particular, Tesla stock price has gong totally parabolic since its low under $400 in March. It rocketed all the way to $1800. At that price it is worth more than GM, Ford, Chrysler, or Toyota. But it has now dropped $300 in the last two weeks, down 16%. That happened just as the headlines appeared that ‘Tesla was bout to be listed in the S & P 500.’

Remember that all parabolic advances reverse and head down with the same ferocity they rose.

I don’t think the ten year bull market is done yet. Rather we are in for a short term correction the remainder of July. Another high may be seen by the end of August. That idea is re enforced by the action of two other proxy stocks, Cullen Frost and Valero. In the 300 + point decline Thursday both stocks advanced.