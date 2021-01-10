ELAM: Rates on the rise

Treasury Yield Surges to 1.07%...the move is clearly on the larger side of what we expected

Interest rate analyst at BNP Paribas, Timothy High

The rate rise is not on the high side of what I expected and have been writing for some time in this space. Never mind the squabble over Trump’s exit or Musk anointment at besting the wealth of Bezos. Let’s take a look at the real story.

It is no accident that the 10-year Treasury yield surged 2.78 percent as the Democrats took the Big Three. Chuck and Nancy are using numbers reserved for astronomers already calling for more COVID stimulus, climate change initiatives, and tax hikes.

Understand this yield was .5 percent at the August bottom, so it has doubled in six months. The rates of the Quantitative Easing Era are multi-century lows. Rates bottomed in 1948, topped in 1981, and have been bottoming since 2016. That bottoming process has now ended, rates are on the rise. The best vehicle to play the rate rise in a pure sense is TBF. This is an ETF that rises with the rate increase.

While I remain fearful of what the new administration has planned for Texas crude oil production a few bright spots pushed prices back over $50. OPEC claims to have cut production by one million barrels per day. And the U.S. dollar has fallen from 104 to 89.79 this year. Oil is priced in U.S. dollars. The oil price in dollars rises to maintain price parity. And the release of COVID vaccine promises more personal travel and therefore gasoline consumption.

The rise in oil price has brought various energy trusts back to life. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) is trading at $3.53 and yielding 6.72 percent.

The stock market has ignored the chaos in Washington, D.C., and hit multiple new highs. Tesla rose yet another 8 percent just yesterday, no doubt on expectations of government-mandated electric cars. But the ratio of NASD to NYSE volume is approaching its post March 2000 high. This means most of those new 10 million “investors” who came on line in 2020 are buying low-priced NASD stocks swelling the volume. This is yet another metric suggesting that a frothy top is forming in the stock market. Yes we have noted many such signals as multi-year extremes input to call ratios, price earnings ratios, and summation ratios. But manias last as long as the money holds out, which it continues to do.

Expect higher energy share values, higher interest rates for years to come, and a probable top forming in pricey tech shares.