ELAM: Rally likely to extend to September

Tesla (TSLA) shares extended gains to hit a fresh record intraday high, after the electric car-maker’s stock rallied above $2,000 per share for the first time ever and brought its year to date advance to more than 370%. Apple (AAPL) shares hit a record intraday high, solidifying its market capitalization at more than $2 trillion.

Yahoo Finance today

Stock indexes continue to be driven by a handful of tech stocks, yes the FANG group. Tesla is now worth more than Walmart. As Alan Greenspan might remark, that is really irrational exuberance.

Warren Buffett is said to use this indicator. The Wilshire 5000 Index is viewed as representing the entire stock market. The Wilshire index becomes the numerator while the denominator is the Gross Domestic Product. That index has once again reached a ratio of 1.7, the highest since dot.com peak in March 2000. Typically the ratio would be about one to one, the Wilshire would be worth the GDP.

By this measure, the stock market is 70 percent over valued. Typical over value is said to occur at 1.3, so this is nose bleed territory. Yes, many firms are recording lower earnings during the pandemic. But see the introduction, investors (you might hum Kenny Rodgers’ The Gambler while reading) have bid the markets to the highest level ever recorded.

The dot.com analogy to Tesla is a good example. In the late 1990s, all sorts of firms floated IPOs confident of an internet future. Applicance.com, garden.com, and so on gave us a new term for Investopedia-burn rate. The burn rate was calculated by dividing the IPO proceeds by the cash required to run the company each month.

The result was the number of months the firm would last without earnings. Most did in fact burn out.

Tesla would not have any earnings were it not for federal subsidies. Tesla’s share of the car market remains miniscule. Competition from established car makers who do have profits loom as Europe mandates zero emission cars in cities by the year 2025. The idea that one computer (watch, iPad) maker is worth 80 times where Hewlett Packard is trades seems, well, irrational.

The momentum does seem to have slowed which we predicted in the last column. Bank stocks are sinking which is never good. Cullen Frost is trading under $70 again.

West Texas Intermediate remains in the low $40s. I just drove from San Antonio to San Marcos and back and traffic on I-35 appears to be back to pre-virus levels. Anecdotal, yes, but this is the busiest highway in America.

Best guess is a continued chop in the high 20s for the DJIA while the NDX continues its Spuds MacKenzie party till you drop rally. Looks like this will extend beyond Labor Day.