ELAM: New highs all around

So the conclusion which we can draw from all of this evidence is that a new high in the Advance -Decline Line offers the market some immunity from the normal sorts of bear markets.

Tom McClellan on the bull market

Evidence of a frothy high priced market abound, more that in a bit. But for now, we see a pullback next week to leading to another high this May – June.

Lots of liquidity means there is money to power stocks higher. And an injection of $1.9 trillion will certainly provide some liquidity. Do you suppose anyone voting for the stimulus package actually knows how big a trillion is?

For the record, a trillion is one million, million. It is the number ten raised to the 12th power. And Congress has voted not just one but one point nine trillion, nearly twice that amount. I wonder if your grand kids will appreciate re-paying such largesse.

This past month has seen some rotation. The tech heavy NASD index topped February 16 at 13,995. It bottomed a week ago around 12,400 and bounced to 13,400. I suspect we will see more selling next week.

Tesla was added to the S & P 500 Dec. 21. It topped a month later around 900. It then fell to 550 and then bounced to 675. Funny I do not hear anyone discussing this on the cable business channels. That is a top to bottom loss of 38% in one month. This will eventually happen to many stocks but not quite yet.

Here are some frothy examples. The WSJ asks, Is Florida Too Hot to Handle? Immigrants are exiting high tax states like New York for Florida. Tom Cruise has re-listed his Telluride home at $39.5 M. It was on the market seven years ago for $59 M, what a deal! Houston Developer Gerald Hines 17,000 sf ‘home’ is available for $34.5 M. It is adjacent to the River Oaks Country Club, so no worries about the riff raff next door.

Initial Public Offerings IPO are hot. Snowflake came at $120 in September and is now $323.04. Snowflake is a cloud-based data warehousing company. At least it has a business plan. Special Purposes Acquisition Companies SPAC have raised $38 billion already in 2021. An SPAC is simply a corporate shell with no plan. SPACs raise money promising it will be put to good use. Last year SPACs raised $83 B, an average of $335 M for 248 listings.

Cathie Woods manages five ETFs for ARK Investments. Of the 165 stocks in the funds, 85 recorded losses in their last fiscal year. The ETFs are off 14% from their February highs. Fittingly one ETF is named The Next Generation Fund.

I expect oil prices to continue higher into May-June as well.

Troll the internet for a Spuds McKenzie poster. Spuds is the perfect Party Animal Mascot for a market experiencing a social mood high.