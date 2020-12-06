ELAM: Neither nor

Brent Crude may be overhauled to reflect the growing importance of U.S. exports in global energy markets.

By March 2022, S&P global Platts will start using crude produced near Midland in setting the price of Dated Brent. Brent has been the international standard for pricing produced in the North Sea. Now that area is more marketplace than a production area.

Both Chevron and Exxon-Mobil will slash spending the next few years. Chevron will drop from $19-22 billion to more like $14-16 billion. Exxon has lost $2.3 billion so far this year. It will reduce capital spending $5-10 billion through 2025. Exxon had bet on expanded demand for carbon-based fuel, that is turning out to be a bad bet.

OPEC and Russia are planning to expand production. This Friday morning West Texas Intermediate has pushed to just over $46.

The fallout from COVID is far from over. Southwest Airlines told 6,800 employees their jobs are at risk. This is in contrast to the cheery announcements that LUV was using the pandemic to enter new markets. This would be the first job furlough in Southwest operating history.

The tourist and convention business in San Antonio is not expected to recover for three years. Hilton could not make its bond payment on the downtown 1,000 room hotel. By previous agreement the City of San Antonio will have to step in and do so.

Warner films will release all of its 2021 films in both theaters and on HBO Max streaming service. Studios are struggling to retain viewers for projects already completed pre virus. In a related matter, AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest theater chain, seeks to sell $700 million in stock. It is trying to avoid a debt default and then bankruptcy.

GM dropped its plan to purchase part of Nikola, the would-be electric truck maker. GM also gave up fighting California fuel requirements with the Biden election.

Last week this column was titled Either Or. We speculated the markets were topping as numerous measures had hit the mark of previous peaks. But Or prevailed and markets top DJIA 30,000 again this morning. Neither Nor suggests we still lack real resolution for the markets.

As mentioned a great deal turns on the January Georgia Senate dual run-off. Trump will campaign in Georgia this Saturday. Will he focus on the race or himself?

Economist/Professor Walter Williams taught his last class and then passed away at age 84 this week. He was the rare conservative person of color in that field. Listening to his exchange with friend Thomas Sowell while sitting in for Rush Limbaugh was a classic academic adventure. Blessed with a dry sense of humor and plenty of insight into liberal dogma, he will be missed.