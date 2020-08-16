ELAM:Multiple Markets Topping

In June, the editors of Commentary called this combination of mob violence, cultural torment, and public intimidation “the great unraveling.” Since then, things have gotten appreciably worse.

Abe Greenwald writing in July-August Commentary

Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, noted Thursday that the firm’s recovery tracker running through the week of July 31 fell for the fifth time in eight weeks.

Yahoo Finance this morning

July retail sales increased 1.2% versus 7% for June. But we also have numerous retailers trying to re-start in Chapter 11 (JCP) or throwing in the towel altogether like Pier One or Stein Mart.

The American Revolution brought us a Bill of Rights and a Constitution without a monarch. The French Revolution about the same time resulted in the Guillotine and the warring ambitions of Napoleon. The Russian Revolution of 1917 has yet to be rolled back; Russia is a shrinking country today. China finally managed to shrug off the Mao Revolution of 1949 but at a considerable cost of suppressed human rights. The point being that riotous mobs do not make good decisions.

So far the markets have ignored the mayhem (negative social mood) in the streets. Let’s make a quick circle look.

The US Dollar is making a low around 92.5-93 while the Euro is topping at 118-119. A stronger dollar will likely bring some needed correction to the gold and silver markets. Both have been on a tear this year. Gold made a parabolic high near $2,100 and is now $1,970. Silver has zoomed from $12 to $30 and now $27.72.

The yield on a ten-year Treasury may have finally bottomed this month at .5%. Surely that is or should be the final low. Who would accept such a low return for ten years?

The number and percent of S & P stocks above their moving averages peaked June 8, The measure is peaking again, pretty much below the June 8 high. The stock rally is on borrowed time. In addition the seasonal low occurs in October just six weeks ahead. The FANG stocks drive multiple indices. But the bullish percent index for the NASD 100 peaked way back in April and has made lower highs since.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil is trading right at the 200 day moving average of $42.60. Energy XLE and Energy Service XES both peaked June 8. Each is making a lower high now.

In summary the terrific rally in these asset classes needs a corrective rest. It will shortly get under way.

