ELAM: Merry Christmas $50 oil

Brent crude topped $50 for the first time since March this year. WTIC trading at $46.71.

Yahoo Finance

Positive mood toward vaccine approval has created an expectation of more travel. That has boosted the price of crude oil and energy shares. Last week we mentioned that Exxon Mobil and Chevron were finally cutting exploration expenditures. There have been numerous articles suggesting XOM did not have the cash flow to run the company, explore, and pay the dividend. The dividend is now 8% with a price of $44.01. That is still well below the 52 week high of $71.37 but now makes the case for XOM as a buy and hold.

We have noted numerous metrics which in the past have coincided with market tops of some significance. Those metrics have continued this week.

House rental Airbomb went public yesterday at $68 but closed the day at $144.71. The underwriters really missed on pricing that one. Did I mention that neither Airbomb nor Doordash the day before have ever recorded a profit? Airbomb is now worth more than Hyatt, Hilton, and Marriott combined, hello Tesla! C3.zi, a software company, jumped 120% on its initial offering.

Doordash is valued at $39 billion. But the offering comes just as the covid vaccine is approved. Restaurants embraced Doordash delivery attempting to stay in business during the shutdowns. With energy prices up and vaccines available, surely the restaurant delivery business will see some decline. But mood is unremembered as memories of the February top have faded. What, me worry say investors?

ATT regrets buying Direct TV but has no problem getting a $15 bid.

Tesla jumps 50% in the last three weeks since becoming an S&P 500 stock. Price has had a 125x increase since it was listed.

Governments love to sue successful companies at market peaks. Both the Federal Government and 46 states have sued Facebook. France hits Google and Amazon with $163 M in fines. Congress wants to break up FB after Justice approved its last two acquisitions.

December is marked by tax selling after a good year in the markets and that is the case now. Check out my weblog https://professorelam.typepad.com/markets/ to track the summation index which is now approaching its last two highs this year. It appears the markets will hold up at least into January before that indicator tops and turns down.

So for now the traditional Santa Claus rally continues, Merry Christmas.