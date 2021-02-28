ELAM: Interest Rates Spiral Higher

Stocks rose Wednesday after Powell’s reassurance there is nothing to worry about. But Thursday’s action erased those gains and stocks are down 355 DJIA points Friday Morning. Do markets see inflation in the Team Biden $4 trillion stimulus?

WSJ Editorial today

We estimate that between five and eight million fewer Americans will be employed over the next six months if the $1.9 trillion Covid bill passes.

Stephen Moore, Committee to Unleash Prosperity

Moore was correct that the Original Cares Act would reduce employment by millions. And when jobs came back, millions went unfilled, so it is worth considering his forecast this time. The bill is so generous that Moore estimates a family of four with two non working adults in say Kansas could earn the after tax equivalent of $135,000. Hey what’s on Netflix this afternoon?

We have repeatedly warned that the rush to higher rates would eventually mark the end of the bull market in stocks. It will also catch numerous retirees, cozy with their REITs and Closed End Municipal bond funds in a lurch.

There are probably few to no financial ‘advisers’ working today who were on the scene to witness the 12-14% interest rates of long dated mortgages and Treasury bonds. So called advisors have been lulled by a decade of FED quantitative easing along with Bernanke’s throwing money from helicopters. There are few other than seniors like myself to warn of the danger to capital in an environment of rising rates. A problem in an accounting text I use has the prime rate at 8.5%, that would be normal. The potential for capital loss in all sorts of fixed income instruments has not been higher in decades.

Or as Will Rogers put it, I am not so concerned about the return on my money as the return OF my money.

The Blackrock Municipal Income Fund pays a 4.9% tax free yield. Its drop from $16.20 to $15.00 this month is a loss of 7.4% wiping out a more than a year of dividends.

The price of copper is so significant in financial circles it is referred to as Dr. Copper. Since October it has risen from $3 to $4.30. That is a whopping 43% increase in five months. The Goldman Sachs Commodity Index is up 38% since November

Crude oil has soared from $37.50 in late October to $62.50 today. The price of unleaded gasoline futures has doubled from $1.00 to $12.00 in the same time period.

I suspect we are still early in the topping process for stocks. This correction could end quickly as early as next week or by mid March. Gamestop for example is up over 100% this week.

But longer term we are focused on the seasonal high due in May as a possible end to the stock party that began in 1982.

