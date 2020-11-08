ELAM: How does the election affect energy issues in Texas?

There is no such thing as a moderate Democrat. When they need 60 votes, they get them.

Laura Ingraham on Obamacare passage

At this writing, four states remain undecided, Nevada (6), PA (20), NC (15), and Georgia (16). Trump would have to win all four to be re-elected giving him a scant 271 votes, one over the threshold. Biden at 264 needs only one; Nevada would do it, even if Trump wins the other three which seems unlikely.

This is a column about energy issues in Texas, so let’s frame what this outcome is likely to mean. Let’s focus on the 7th Congressional District in Houston. It is where I went to elementary school in Bellaire. The seat was Republican for five decades including George H.W. Bush’s tenure. But “moderate” Lizzie Fletcher D, an oil and gas attorney, gained the seat in 2018. West Point Graduate and Army Veteran Wesley Hunt lost 50.8% to 47.5%.

Google Lizzie Fletcher’s voting record and you can see she votes 100% down the line Democratic on eight of 11 issues. On Big Business she votes 0%. Now re-read the opening quote from Laura. The smart bet is that Fletcher will vote 100% when Biden sets out to destroy the oil industry (they pollute) along with AOC and Bernie Sanders. This is truly ironic, a native Houstonian votes to destroy the industry that made the city what it is.

Biden says only that he will outlaw fracking on federal lands. That is a problem for New Mexico, but not Texas. As mentioned last week, recall the Obama era EPA administrator who promised to crucify the oil industry. A Biden EPA will create the same slow death for oil as for coal, a thousand strangling regulations telegraphing all to get out of the oil and gas business.

The jobs report this morning claims 638,000 jobs were created and unemployment stands at 6.9%. I expect the virus will cease to be a big problem if Biden takes office, it will be much more important to implement the agenda he never wanted to discuss during the campaign.

The stock market has been on a tear this week, flirting with 28,000 DJIA. The best explanation is an either or. If Biden takes the White House and the House, the GOP Senate blocks statehood and re-numbering the Supreme Court. If long shot Trump wins, the House hobbles many of his efforts. Damage from the federal government is at least minimized for two years.

Expect the energy industry you know to morph into the wind and solar fantasy of Obama.