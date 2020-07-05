ELAM: Economy is on the mend

Five Million new jobs were created in May, record numbers

Dept of Labor Friday

Despite the increase in virus cases and civil unrest, the DJIA advanced some 400 points on the jobs data. The improvement was across the board with some 80% of small business now open again. Jobs for women and ethnic minorities expanded at a record clip.

Evidence mounts that the stock market will rally into September and then into Spring 2021. Let’s see how the market acts next week on the return from the July 4 holiday.

This outlook is confirmed by the action of the Transports and Small Cap 600 this morning. Transports are up 1.7% while Small Caps advance 2%. Both are above their 200 bar moving averages on the 120 minute chart.

Admittedly there are some less than encouraging indicators. Not surprisingly car sales are down 33-50% versus same quarter last year among various manufacturers. And supply is down with factories closed. United Air is flying 40% of the routes it flew a year ago. And bankruptcies continue with the largest Pizza Hut franchisee being the latest.

Oil prices have been knocking on the $40 threshold. But the Saudis are threatening the rest of OPEC with another price war. The last one in March took prices into negative territory. While Russia and the Saudis agreed to a 10% production decrease, other OPEC members have not followed. Gee, imagine that.

Of the eight ETFs representing different sectors of the economy, energy remains the weakest. The XLE Energy ETF at $37.36 is still ten dollars below its 200 day moving average. It sports a 11.5% yield thanks to the determination of firms like Exxon not to cut the dividend. Note that Royal Dutch Shell already has cut.

Meanwhile social mood trends negative in many areas. The CHOP separatist move in Seattle is being dismantled. Statues and monuments come are lowered by protestors many of whom I doubt have any idea as to their historic significance. An advertiser boycott has begun against Facebook.

Negative mood finds solace in horror movies. So The Wretched about a teen and an evil witch, is doing well at the 300+ drive in movie theaters still open. But our prize for social mood moment of the month goes to Netflix for its new series, Warrior Nun. A 19 year-old woman discovers she is part of an ancient order tasked with fighting demons on Earth, forces in Heaven and Hell want to control her. And trust me, the Pope will not approve of these Nun Habits.

I can’t make this stuff up. Happy Fourth of July.