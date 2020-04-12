ELAM: Counter-trend rally ending

Let’s begin with a few anecdotal statistics.

In the last three weeks, 16.8 million former employees have filed for unemployment.

On the news of the Saudi-Russia production cuts, oil closed down -9.29 percent Thursday trading in a huge $5.79 range.

The commercial airline passenger count through all U.S. airports a year ago declined from 2.2 million to 94,000 this past Wednesday, a drop of 96 percent.

Did anyone notice Ford Motor’s $36 billion in high-yield debt was downgrade to BB+ March 25, attaining junk status. The Fed announced plans to buy some, causing it to rally from 71 to 89 cents on the dollar.

Hog prices hit an 18-year low as chicken producers destroy eggs.

The plan by governments around the world is to borrow their way back to prosperity. Who is going to re-pay those “loans.” And if the promised return to normal were announced, how long before those 2.2 million passengers show up at the airport? Can the government pay all the airline employees not to work?

Crude oil and stock prices have moved in tandem the last couple of years. And this year, crude oil prices have led stocks down. Crude peaked the first week of January around $62 (yes, really). In Elliott Wave fashion it completed a down move at the end of March. As noted above, it posted a huge outside reversal day down Thursday. Exxon Mobil dropped $5 Thursday.

Stocks measured by the DJIA completed a 5,000-plus point rally from March 23. That is also an Elliott pattern. A counter-trend rally relieves what technicians call an oversold condition. Clearly investors bought the rally, rather than selling into it as the index closed up 285 points Thursday. If the Elliott Wave pattern continues, the stock market should resume its downtrend shortly.

The fundamental reason for selling are the statistics cited above. With planes, trains, autos, and ships all idle there is no demand for the excess of oil and gas in world storage. Bankruptcies have begun among shale producers with Whiting Petroleum filing and Abraxas and Chesapeake not far behind, both trading as penny stocks already.

Readers may ask, if the Fed is dumping trillions of dollars, well somewhere, why will there be more selling? The answer is that cash is king in a deflationary depression. We are already in a recession. Negative quarterly Gross Domestic Product will continue for some time.

Low interest rates prolonged by central banks to raise real estate prices have a high cost. Too many businesses took on too much debt. Too many retirees “invested” in REITs, junk bonds, and who knows what else to obtain yield. Now both issuer and borrower need their money back.