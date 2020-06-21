ELAM: Stock prices not as high as you think

Major stock indexes have climbed 40% from their March lows. But the march has been uneven.

S & P blue Chips Part Ways, Wall Street Journal today

The NASD has recovered all its decline from February 12. The XLE Energy ETF stands at 2/3 of its January high-quite a difference.

Recall that five or six tech stocks, the FANG group, provide about 20% of the move in the S & P. Yes the DJIA stands at 26,300, about 3,000 points shy of its February 12 high. And crude oil measured by West Texas Intermediate is knocking on $40 resistance.

But the world and the energy problem is too much debt. Apache APA trades around $15, less than half its January high. But at least APA is in business. Consider this headline, Bankruptcies May Become a Tidal Wave. Too much debt, falling demand due to the coronavirus, and raising property taxes are taking their toll. Marathon seeks to unload its Speedway gas stations now that it is saddled with the debt to acquire Tesoro/Andeavor. The SEC scrapped plans by Hertz, also in 11, to sell stock against its $19 billion of debt. Chesapeake is surely on its way to join this crowd.

As business attempts to re-open, the media beats the drumbeat of fear with headlines like Staggering COVID Rise Continues. This week Vice President Mike Pence argued in an op-ed that we were winning the virus battle. Which is it, really?

The stock market typically makes a seasonal high after tax day April 15 during May. The high was June 8. Lighter volume and the uncertainties outlined here are holding back any real rally. Energy stocks are nowhere near the recover seen by the tech sector. While oil supplies are falling airline and cruise reservations are still low and auto travel away from home remains a dicey proposition.

The DJIA would need a close under 25,000 to turn down. The Transports and Small Caps appear to have registered their highs. And against that backdrop, the FED will provide impetus to keep those five stocks high with bond purchases.

Stock prices are propelled by positive social mood. This time around, it is doubtful that either political party is really enthused about its apparent candidate. The media keeps its negative reporting on Trump. John Bolton is the latest to regret signing on to the Trump Turnover Team. Joe Biden remains hidden, the party no doubt fearing more gaffes like ‘150 million have died from gun shots in the last few years.’ Protests abound, six blocks of Seattle have surrendered to vigilantes, and the police call a sick-in in Atlanta.

All that will no doubt keep the stock indexes up while other segments of the markets struggle to recover.