ELAM: Oil price bounces, shares not so much

Global oil demand is expected to have the first quarterly drop in more than a decade amid a likely slowdown in China due to the Coronavirus.

News articles are chock a block with extreme verbs and adjectives concerning the current oil supply demand imbalance.

The International Energy Agency slashed daily demand by 365,000 barrels a day.

The reality check is that world production is about 80,622,000 barrels a day. So this is only a .45% decline.

Yet the IEA boldly declares, “there is already a major slowdown in oil consumption.”

I don’t think a half a percent daily is a major decline though I grant that over a month that is more significant. But if the demand is dropping in less than single digits per day, why has the price of oil dropped in double digits the past couple of months?

The answer is that oil is both an economic and a financial commodity. As fears of less consumption rose, producers and speculators sold oil futures driving the price down. So the price of oil must be still falling as we hear of more and more cases of the virus, right? Well, uh no.

The price of Brent rose to $56.34 yesterday and the price of West Texas Intermediate is up 1.4 % this Friday morning to $52.14. Yes the price is 18% below its month earlier peak.

The job of markets is to anticipate change. The oil market over anticipated this change by dropping 18%. But markets tend to follow the pattern established by Ralph Elliott in his Elliott Wave Theory formed in the 1930s. Many of those short, betting on lower prices, bought back contracts causing the price to rise. Last week we suggested the oversold condition should lead to a bounce.

The price of energy shares is lagging the bounce in crude oil, but this is typical bottoming action. Exxon Mobil dipped briefly below $60 and is now $60.93. The Energy ETF XLE has bounced from $52.50 to $54.87.

Last week we noted the demand for LNG in the Far East had hit natural gas prices. Natural gas has fallen from $2.90 last fall to just under $1.80. It is trying to bottom now trading at $1.83.

The pattern in falling prices will probably not be complete until April. Let’s not rule out a final swoon below $50.

The irony of this price drop is that it could inflate depressed prices. As Chinese manufacturing slows or stops, there will be a scarcity of parts for manufactured goods. That is likely to force prices of goods up. The more China contracts, the more prices for scarce goods might rise, which is the very definition of inflation. So brace yourself for volatility – in the price of everything.