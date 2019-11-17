ELAM: Another Week, Another Stock Market High

Milestones can look a lot different in the rearview mirror.

Take Thursday, which is the anniversary of the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above 1000 points for the first time back in 1972.

1972 was also the year prior to the Watergate undoing of President Richard Nixon. The cover up of the Watergate break in led to an impeachment warning. That caused Nixon to finally resign rather than be held for trial.

1972 was the final high of a bull market dating back to 1948. The DJIA collapsed 50% to 577 by December 1974. Since then a host of changes has led to what would have been unbelievable back then, yes DJIA 27,000. The creation of 401Ks, discount brokerage, computer access to trading, the creation of new instruments such as options, new futures contracts and ETFs and now finally zero commissions along with the arrival of tech has given us an explosion of values.

The Dow Theory provides a confirmed buy signal with both Industrials and Transports hitting new highs. This is in spite of the negativity of pre-impeachment circus all day long. The situation in Hong Kong is reported as boiling over but that does not seem to be having any effect here yet. I mention this in light of the Chaos Theory. This is the idea that a small change in one state of a deterministic nonlinear system can result in a large difference in a later state. This is the idea that a butterfly flapping its wings in china can cause a hurricane in Texas.

Our prediction of a low in energy share prices by late November is certainly on track. Energy ETF XLE is starting to experience a convergence of its four moving averages MA that I track. XLE pulled back from its 200-day MA but is bouncing off its 125 day

MA. A convergence of Mas usually precedes a change in direction. XLE bottomed in late August at 55, now trading at 60.

As noted for months, energy service XES is trading bunder its 2009 financial panic lows at $6.80. Schlumberger MAs are converging but that is not the case for Patterson PTEN.

Energy trust Permian Basin Royalty is headed for a re-test of its January 2016 low under $3.50.

Shale producers meanwhile are cutting back on production. The opportunity to add any more debt to their balance sheets has passed.

We await a potential low in energy shares in the fourth quarter of 2019.

